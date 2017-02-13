WATCH: Former Newcastle United forward Hatem Ben Arfa criticises PSG coach in pitchside rant

Ex-Newcastle United wideman Hatem Ben Arfa has blasted a member of the Paris Saint-Germain coaching staff after walking off the pitch.

The Frenchman was angry at Unai Emery's assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo as he left the field following PSG's 3-0 win over Bordeaux at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

On camera, Ben Arfa, subbed in the 71st minute of the encounter, turned to Carcedo and said: "You're hurting us.

"You shout too much. Let us play.

"Stop shouting like that."

His actions are unlikely to put him further in favour at the French champions, given that the 29-year-old has started just five games all season following a summer switch from Nice.

Ben Arfa was on Tyneside for five seasons, leaving the club in January 2015, for an ill-fated loan spell at fellow Premier League strugglers Hull City before moving back to his homeland.