WATCH: Karl Darlow error in Newcastle's 2-2 draw against Norwich

Karl Darlow made a rare mistake in Newcastle United's 2-2 draw against Norwich City.

A late goal from Jamaal Lascelles claimed a point for the Championship leaders at Carrow Road last night.

Ayoze Perez gave Newcastle the lead with just 23 second on the clock.

But a slip from Lascelles led to Norwich's first goal.

And a mix-up between the defender and Darlow led to a sliced clearance from the goalkeeper. Cameron Jerome walked the ball into an empty net to put Norwich ahead.

United manager Benitez addressed the mistakes in the dressing room at the break.

said: “It was a great start to the game. We scored the goal and had another chance, and were doing really well.

"After, we made some mistakes and that gave them the belief that they could get a result. Then, we needed to react and we needed a response. The way the players responded in the second half was brilliant.

“I didn’t have to lift them. I just told them to forget about their mistakes and concentrate on the next 45 minutes because we were doing well and we could win the game.

"I told them the past had gone, and they just had to concentrate on what was still to come. We did well."