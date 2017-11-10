Watch: Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic finally gets on the field – and scores

Aleksandar Mitrovic isn't having the best of seasons at Newcastle United – but the striker can't stop scoring for Serbia.

Mitrovic – who didn't get off the bench against Bournemouth last weekend despite chants for his introduction – netted for his country against China this afternoon.

Caretaker coach Mladen Krstajic guided Serbia to a 2-0 win in Guangzhou.

Mitrovic and Adem Ljajic were on target in the friendly.

It took Mitrovic's goal tally for his country to seven in his last 10 appearances.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Serbia sacked coach Slavoljub Muslin after they qualified for the 2018 World Cup last month.

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez reacted to speculation over the future of Mitrovic last week.

The 23-year-old has only played 30 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Speaking in August, Mitrovic said: "I have unfinished business in the Premier League.

"I have a mission to show people in England, and I will show them."