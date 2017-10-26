Watch: Newcastle's Matz Sels has an upturn in fortunes after recall

Matz Sels was the hero for loan club Anderlecht on his return to the starting XI.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper, on a season-long loan at the Belgian club, made his first league start in more than a month last night.

And the 25-year-old – who was loaned out by Rafa Benitez in the summer after a difficult first season at St James's Park following his move from Gent – saved a penalty against Zulte Waregem.

Sels dived low to his right to stop the spot kick from Onur Kaya. He then pushed away the loose ball before Kaya could get to it.

The game was goalless at the time, and Anderlecht went on to win the game 2-0.

Sels was recalled to the starting XI following a 1-0 home defeat to Genk thanks to goals from Pieter Gerkens and Hamdi Harbaoui.

The Belgium Under-21 international was signed as the club's No 1 goalkeeper.

However, Sels, pitched in from the start of the Championship season by Benitez, took time to adjust to English football.

And he was dropped in late September after deleting his Twitter account in the wake of Newcastle's 1-1 draw away to Aston Villa. Some fans blamed him for the home side's equaliser.

Karl Darlow went on to play all but the last three league games, while Sels played in five cup ties.

Sels spoke about his situation at United after playing in an FA Cup tie against Birmingham City in January.

"It’s football," said Sels. "Karl’s doing well at the moment. As a goalkeeper, there’s only one position, so it’s normal. I have to be patient and see what the future brings.”

