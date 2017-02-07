WATCH: Newcastle's Tim Krul takes to the field for the first time in 16 months

Tim Krul made his first appearance for new club AZ Alkmaar at the weekend.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper – who joined the club on loan last week – played in the 4-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

It was Krul's first competitive senior game since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015.

Krul spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax.

However, the 28-year-old was kept out of the team by the form of Andre Onana once he returned to fitness.

And Krul joined AZ to get games under his belt.

The Eredivisie club filmed Krul's debut. Click here to watch his first appearance in 16 months.

Krul is under contract at St James's Park for another 18 months.