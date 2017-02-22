WATCH: Newcastle United cult hero David Kelly talks Kevin Keegan, Ossie Ardiles, 25 goals in 92/93 and his surprise Magpies exit after promotion

He only spent two years on Tyneside but THAT 1992 goal against Portsmouth as well as 25 Division One strikes the following year have ensured David Kelly earned cult hero status at Newcastle.

Signed from Leicester City in 1991 by Ossie Ardiles, two goal-laden years at St James' Park ensued, as United avoided suffering the pain of relegation to the third tier for the first time in their history thanks in no small part to the introduction of Kevin Keegan, as well as a late winner against Pompey by 'Ned' with United staring down the Division Two barrel.

David Kelly.

The next year Kelly went on to net 25 goals in the second tier as Keegan's Magpies strode to the title and promotion to the recently formed Premier League.

But, in a shock move, Kelly then shunned a switch to the top flight with United and instead moved to Wolves.

In this revealing interview with Football Matters presenter Mark Carruthers, Kelly talks about his Newcastle exit, as well as the belief Keegan brought to the city and what it was like to win promotion on Tyneside.

For the full interview watch Made in Tyne and Wear's Football Matters show tonight at 9.30pm on Sky channel 117. The show, which also stars our very own Head of Sport Ross Gregory, will be repeated on Friday at 10pm and Saturday at 10am.