WATCH: Newcastle United's dramatic late win at Brighton

Mo Diame celebrates scoring Newcastle's equaliser.

A late Ayoze Perez strike saw Newcastle United complete a remarkable turnaround at the Amex Stadium to leapfrog Brighton and return to the Championship summit.

Want to relive it? Here are the full match highlights of last night's action...