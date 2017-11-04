Watch: Newcastle United writers Miles Starforth & Liam Kennedy discuss the future of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Rafa Benitez has a decision to make this afternoon - to recall or continue to leave out Aleksandar Mitrovic?

Below is YOUR chance to vote on who you think the manager should start up front against Bournemouth at St James's Park (3pm ko) and above is our writers views on the immediate future of the Magpies frontman.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been out in the cold at Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Having appeared to work his way up the United pecking order at the start of the season, his indiscipline seems to have sent him back to third choice in Rafa Benitez's eyes.

The below par show from strike choice Joselu at Burnley has many people wondering whether it might be time to give the big Serb a shot leading the United line.

