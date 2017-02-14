WATCH: Newcastle winger steps up bid to return from long-term injury

Newcastle United wideman Rolando Aarons has given fans a positive update as he bids to return from long-term injury.

The 21-year-old has taken to Twitter to post the latest video of his progress.

And it seems as though Aarons, who has not kicked a ball since United's League Cup win over Cheltenham at St James' Park back in August, is making steps in the right direction after a frustrating few years on the injury front for the speedster.

Aarons has been in Italy stepping his rehabilitation from the knee injury which saw him ruled out for the season.

Earlier this campaign he suffered an anterior cruciate knee-ligament injury, having only just returned from a problematic foot injury, which saw him miss a number of games.