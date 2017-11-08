Watch: Rafa Benitez delivers brilliant speech at Newcastle's 125 Years United dinner

Rafa Benitez attended the Newcastle United Foundations 125 Years United dinner last night.

The annual event pays tribute to the achievements of unsung community heroes supported by the Foundation.

And Benitez, United's manager, presented the Alder Sweeney Award posthumously to Phil Eadon for his work with the club's women's team.

Speaking to host and Newcastle fan Gabby Logan, Benitez said: "It's really nice to be here.

"It's really nice to see a city behind a team. You have a group of players who work hard every training session and every game and the fans appreciate that."

The event came after the weekend's Premier League home defeat to Bournemouth.

Rafa Benitez

Benitez added: "It's a great feeling to see everyone supporting the team. Always, I send the same message, especially now we have lost two games in a row. We have to stick together. If we want to be stronger, we have to stick together."

Former players Shola Ameobi and Les Ferdinand were also inducted in the club's Hall of Fame at the fundraising dinner, which was staged in a marquee on Exhibition Park.

Plans were unveiled at the event for a proposed new home for the foundation near St James's Park.

Kate Bradley, head of the Foundation, said: "The 125 Years United Dinner event was an incredible evening, which raised thousands of pounds for Newcastle United Foundation.

Shola Ameobi

"This will make a huge difference to our work, allowing us to coach, educate and mentor even more children, young people and families in deprived communities.

"We also revealed the vision for the next chapter in our remarkable story – to redevelop a community centre in the shadow of St James’s Park, which will be a state of the art hub for sport, education and well being.

"Our mission has not changed, but the resources we need to do this have.

"We hope fans and businesses alike will join us in building a 125 legacy.”

Click on the video above to watch Rafa Benitez address fans at the dinner