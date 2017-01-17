Watch the amazing ball skills of Newcastle United prospect who taught Neymar some new tricks

He's not a household name yet, but Newcastle United's Yasin Ben El-Mhanni certainly looks like a young talent to watch out for.

The 21-year-old, who signed for the Magpies in the summer, has even taught some of his skills to Brazil and Barcelona legend Neymar.

El-Mhanni is of Moroccan heritage and grew up in west London, playing in the streets or on a futsal pitch.

He attended a training scheme run by Chelsea and turned out in showcase matches for the AG Football Academy, run by his agent Godfrey K Torto.

He was seen by scouts from many clubs, and spent last season with Ryman league club Lewes.

The opportunity to show off his skills to Neymar came when he was doing some TV adverts for a company called Sports on Screen.

He travelled to Barcelona to show the Brazilian superstar how to perform a couple of skills to beat players - and the star was impressed.

El-Mhanni has made several appearances for Newcastle Under-23s, but has yet to figure for the first team.