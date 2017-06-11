WATCH: The moment Newcastle's Freddie Woodman became England's hero in Under-20 World Cup final

Freddie Woodman was England Under-20s hero as he saved a penalty in the second half of their 1-0 World Cup final win over Venezuela.

The Newcastle United shot-stopper produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny Adalberto Peñaranda, as the Young Lions went on to become champions of the world. Seen it? Here's the chance to relive that remarkable save.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin tucked home England's only goal of the game.

Magpies frontman Adam Armstrong was unused substitute for former Newcastle coach Paul Simpson's men.

