WATCH: Wolves boss Paul Lambert - 'No shock Newcastle United at top' given their resources and money spent

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert says he is not surprised in the slightest that Newcastle United are top of the Championship table.

The Scot, whose side host the Magpies at Molineux tomorrow evening, has pointed towards the finances at St James' Park as well as the club's size and resources as the main reason why they have been able to compete at the top end of the second tier.

