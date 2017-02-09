What reception will Jonjo Shelvey get at Wolves? Club legend Steve Bull has his say

Wolverhampton Wanderers club legend Steve Bull has predicted that Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey will get a rough reception from the Molineux crowd.

United travel to the West Midlands on Saturday evening looking to aid their promotion bid with three more points.

But, taking top of the table talk out of the equation, the elephant in the room is the arrival of Shelvey at the home ground of Romain Saiss, the player he was found guilty of racially abusing by the FA.

Shelvey subsequently served a five game ban for the indiscretion, which he denied at a hearing in December.

FULL STORY OF SHELVEY BAN: Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey banned for FIVE games – but could play on Boxing Day



And former England striker Bull has had his say on the arrival of Shelvey to the club, in his column in the Express and Star.

He said: "There’s the Jonjo Shelvey narrative – and I’m sure he’ll get plenty of stick.

"But if the fans give the lads a big push and create that raucous atmosphere then sometimes as a player it’s as good as a goal.

"They really can make a big difference."

Bull, who spent 13 years at the club between 1986 and 1999, playing more than 500 games, admits he cannot wait for the league leading Magpies to come to town.

"I can’t wait for the Newcastle game," he continued.

"The league leaders are coming to town and it’ll be a big crowd and a great atmosphere.

"I think the fans have got a big part to play."