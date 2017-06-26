What's going on? Rafa Benitez's impatience and Newcastle's urgent search for new signings

Rafa Benitez will push for a transfer breakthrough at Newcastle United this week.

Benitez has become frustrated with a lack of incoming signings.

The promoted club has signed just one player – winger Christian Atsu – so far this summer.

Newcastle have missed out of Chelsea's Tammy Abraham – the striker is set to join Swansea City on a season-long loan – but a protracted move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune should finally be completed this week.

United manager Benitez is keen for the club to do as much business as possible early in this summer's transfer window.

Newcastle's players report back for the start of pre-season training on July 3 and he wants new players to have time to settle into the club head of the new Premier League campaign.

A year ago, United signed three players – Matz Sels, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle – on the eve of pre-season training.

Benitez felt, at the time, that Euro 2016 was hindering their progress.

Speaking in June 2016, before they had arrived, Benitez said: "I would like to have the squad ready and start working with them on 1 July.

"With modern agents and the Euros, a lot have gone and aren't working.

"I'm surprised that it's summer and the transfer window is open and some technical directors are away.

"For me as a manager, it's too late to get the squad that I want, but in reality (for transfers) it is too early."

There is no senior international tournament this summer, though England are playing in the European Under-21 Championships.

Abraham's move to Swansea will be confirmed after the tournament.

United, however, face other challenges in the transfer market.

And Newcastle, set to benefit from the Premier League's multi-billion pound TV deal, must quickly get to grips with the inflated fees they are being quoted for targets.

Owner Mike Ashley pledged to back Benitez with "every last penny" the club generated from promotion last month.

But the club has baulked at some of the prices it has been quoted for targets.

While Benitez is frustrated, he is not understood to be considering his future at United.

Ashley, meanwhile, is exploring the possibility of a full or partial sale of the club.

