Where next for Hatem Ben Arfa? Ex-Newcastle forward set for PSG exit

Hatem Ben Arfa's heading for a summer exit at Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Newcastle United forward joined the club last year after a successful spell at Nice.

But Ben Arfa had a frustrating season at the Parc des Princes.

And a report in France claims that the Ligue 1 club intend to sell him this summer.

Ben Arfa, according to Le Parisien, also wants to leave PSG.

However, Ben Arfa – who has a year left on his deal – will play hardball with PSG over the terms of his departure.

The France international – who left Newcastle in January 2015 after falling out with then-manager Alan Pardew – is said to want the final year of his contract to be paid up before he leaves.

Ben Arfa, on holiday in Miami, reportedly favours a move to Spanish club Seville.