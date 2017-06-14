Where next for Hatem Ben Arfa? Ex-Newcastle forward set for PSG exit

Hatem Ben Arfa's heading for a summer exit at Paris Saint-Germain.
The former Newcastle United forward joined the club last year after a successful spell at Nice.
But Ben Arfa had a frustrating season at the Parc des Princes.
And a report in France claims that the Ligue 1 club intend to sell him this summer.
Ben Arfa, according to Le Parisien, also wants to leave PSG.
However, Ben Arfa – who has a year left on his deal – will play hardball with PSG over the terms of his departure.
The France international – who left Newcastle in January 2015 after falling out with then-manager Alan Pardew – is said to want the final year of his contract to be paid up before he leaves.
Ben Arfa, on holiday in Miami, reportedly favours a move to Spanish club Seville.