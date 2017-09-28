Where's Jack Colback? Newcastle leave midfielder out of team photo

Newcastle United today published their new team photograph – but there was one face missing.

Jack Colback made it into the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

But the midfielder – who has been training with the Under-23s – was not included in the 26-player photograph.

The Gazette revealed early last month that Colback was in danger of missing out on a place in the United's Premier League squad.

Colback, however, took the last place after the club failed to further strengthen its squad in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old, signed in 2014, didn't secure a move away from the club before the transfer deadline, despite interest from a number of Championship clubs.

Benitez spoke about Colback's situation earlier this month.

“Jack, he knew my ideas before, and he knows my ideas now,” said Newcastle's manager.

“It’s important for me to have a group of players, and the number of players, you can manage.

“Sometimes you have too many players and you have to leave some out. But to have players training on their own, I don’t think that’s a good situation.

“Instead you have to be training with a team.”

Colback joined United as a free agent after his contract at Sunderland expired.

He has two years left on his deal at the club.