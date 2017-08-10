Who is Kenedy? All you need to know about Newcastle's loan target

Have your say

Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a loan move for Kenedy.

The talented Chelsea winger – whose full name is Robert Kenedy Nunes Nascimento – is reportedly set for a season-long stay at St James's Park.

Rafa Benitez has been looking at the loan market this summer.

And Chelsea made Kenedy available for loan after the 21-year-old caused outrage during the club's tour of China last month.

Kenedy – who can also play at left-back – offended the host nation with a couple of ill-advised posts on social media.

Chelsea were forced to issue an apology for Kenedy's actions.

The boy from Brazil

Kenedy, born in Santa Rita do Sapucai, turned professional at Fluminense in 2013 after four years in the club's youth system.

He made his senior debut in July that year.

Two years later he was heading for Chelsea, initially on trial, after quickly establishing himself in Fluminense's first team.

"I very much enjoyed my time with the squad during pre-season, and I'm very grateful to Fluminense for allowing me this opportunity," said Kenedy after completing a move to Stamford Bridge.

"I'm very happy to complete my transfer to Chelsea."

Knee bother

Kenedy went on to play a lot in the 2015-16 season as the team struggled in the Premier League.

However, Jose Mourinho, the manager who signed him, was gone by Christmas.

Kenedy was sent to Watford on a year-long loan the following season by new manager Antonio Conte – but that didn't work out.

The Brazilian suffered a knee injury and only played 15 minutes of football for the club.

Kenedy returned to Chelsea last December and made one league appearance for Conte's side in their championship-winning campaign.

Offensive

Kenedy made headlines for all the wrong reasons this summer.

Chelsea said he had caused “great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China” with his posts on social media site Instagram.

Chinese media accused him of xenophobia and racism.

Kenedy was sent home by the club, who took disciplinary action against him.

Chelsea and Kenedy apologised for the offence caused.

"Kenedy’s actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from," read a club statement.

"His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club’s high expectations and strict requirements of its young players.

"He has been strongly reprimanded and disciplined."

What next?

Chelsea want Kenedy to gain more first-team experience away from the club.

And the Brazil Under-20 international would offer Benitez an extra option in two positions.

Benitez – who is well connected at Stamford Bridge, having managed the club in 2012-13 – has been looking for another winger and cover at left-back, having exiled Achraf Lazaar to the Academy.

With Benitez seemingly working with limited funds, the loan move should suit both clubs.