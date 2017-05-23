Why Jack Colback feels Newcastle can thrive in the Premier League

Jack Colback feels Newcastle United can take momentum with them into the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez’s side won the Championship title earlier this month.

And Benitez is now working in the transfer market to strengthen the club’s squad ahead of next season’s Premier League return.

The positivity around the club contrasts sharply with the negativity which clouded much of the club’s last campaign in English football’s top flight.

“You see teams going up doing better now,” said Colback.

“You take the positive feeling around the place with you.

Jack Colback

“The momentum’s with us. It’s a great achievement for us.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer in terms of recruitment, but the fans can hopefully look forward.”

Colback was part of the team that was relegated the season before last.

That side lacked “character”, according to 27-year-old Colback.

However, Newcastle, under Benitez, are a very different proposition, as underlined by the final few weeks of the season.

Reflecting on the club’s promotion, Colback said: “It was kind of the minimum we could do to right that wrong.

“It was hugely disappointing to go down, but I think no one’s exempt from relegation in that league.

“Obviously, you’ve got the top teams, but from ninth or 10th downwards, it’s a battle.

“We came up short. We should never have been relegated with the quality we had in the squad.

“What we were lacking is the character, which we’ve got now.

“We’ve bounced back first time of asking.”

Colback, under contract at United for another two years, will report back for pre-season training with his team-mates on July 3.

“It’ll nice to be back (in the Premier League),” he said.

“We can go away now and enjoy the summer and come back and look forward to a good season.”

Meanwhile, Matt Ritchie will sit out Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against England.

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan today announced his squad for the June 10 fixture at Hampden Park.

But there was no place for Ritchie or Grant Hanley.

Winger Ritchie, outstanding in United’s Championship-winning campaign, had an operation on his groin earlier this month.

The 27-year-old, signed from Bournemouth last summer, scored 16 goals for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Defender Grant Hanley missed the final few weeks of the season through injury.