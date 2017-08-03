Why Newcastle are struggling to find a buyer for Grant Hanley

Have your say

Newcastle United are struggling to find Grant Hanley a new club – because of his wages.

Birmingham City are the latest team to take a look at the defender, signed from Blackburn Rovers for £5million last summer.

Hanley, signed for his Championship experience, is available for transfer just a year into his career on Tyneside.

However, the 25-year-old has four years of a lucrative contract left to run – and Newcastle know it will be hard to move him off the wage bill this summer.

Championship side Derby County backed away from a move for Hanley earlier this summer because they couldn't match his St James's Park contract.

Birmingham are also unlikely to offer the Scotland international the kind of money he earns at United.

And the Scotland international could yet stay at the club.

Newcastle are struggling to move a number of players on in the transfer window.

Reports in France claim Massadio Haidara's proposed move to Saint-Etienne broke down over the weekend after he rejected the contract on offer from the Ligue 1 club.

United manager Rafa Benitez, keen to generate funds for transfers, admimtted last week that he had "too many" players.

A number of players, including Achraf Lazaar, Tim Krul and Emmanuel Riviere, have been made available for transfer.

But there has been little movement so far, with only Daryl Murphy having left the club.

Murphy joined Championship club Nottingham Forest last month in a £2million deal.

The striker signed a three-year deal at the City Ground.