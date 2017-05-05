Will Dwight Gayle be fit for title-chasing Newcastle's final game against Barnsley?

Rafa Benitez will make an 11th-hour decision on the fitness of Dwight Gayle.

Gayle is back in training ahead of Sunday's final game of the season against Barnsley.

The striker has recovered from the hamstring injury that he suffered in last month's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

And Gayle – who has scored 22 goals this season – is pushing to be involved against Barnsley.

If Newcastle better Brighton and Hove Albion's result away to Aston Villa, they will win the Championship title.

United manager Benitez will be without captain Jamaal Lascelles, who this week had an operation on his groin.

Vurnon Anita – who sat out last Friday night's win over Cardiff City – is back in training.

“We have had some players now with problems and they have played with this pain," said Benitez. "Jamaal was one, Matt Ritchie another one, Anita too.

"These three or four players have played with a lot of pain, so I have to be pleased about their commitment for playing with pain.

"I have to be happy, and it’s a positive that they are finished and can think about being fit for next season.”