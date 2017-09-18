Will Newcastle qualify for Europe? Punters find value in top-six finish

Punters have been piling in to back Newcastle United for a top-six finish.

The club moved up to fourth in the Premier League after recording a third successive win on Saturday.

Goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu gave Rafa Benitez's side a 2-1 win over Stoke City at St James's Park.

The result means United have made their best start to a top-flight campaign since 2000-01, when they went on to finish 11th in the league.

Oddschecker claim that "a massive 80% of bets have been on Newcastle to qualify for Europe since the win against Stoke".

However, best price for Newcastle to finish in the top six is still 50/1.

The last time United finished in the top six was 2011-12 campaign, when then-manager Alan Pardew guided the club to a fifth-placed finish.

Newcastle reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League the following season.