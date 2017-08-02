Wolfsburg 1 Newcastle United 3: Aleksandar Mitrovic nets in big win over Bundesliga side

Have your say

Aleksandar Mitrovic was on target as Newcastle United claimed their biggest scalp yet of their pre-season campaign.

Rafa Benitez's side beat Wolfsburg 3-1 at the AOK Stadion this afternoon thanks to goals from Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu.

The game also saw Javier Manquillo make his first start for Newcastle, who end their pre-season campaign with a home game against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Wolfsburg made the better start in front of a 3,011 crowd at the AOK Stadium.

But Newcastle kept them out and threatened themselves on the break.

And Mitrovic opened the scoring with a close-range shot a minute after getting booked for tangling with goalkeeper Max Grun.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, far left

Ritchie doubled United's advantage before the break with a superb free-kick after Christian Atsu was brought down just outside the box.

Yunus Malli won and converted a penalty after the break, but Newcastle restored their two-goal advantage in the 68th minute when stand-in captain Jonjo Shelvey broke forward and crossed for Atsu, who rolled the ball over the line.

Benitez made a number of changes after Atsu's goal.

And club skipper Jamaal Lascelles made his comeback from a knee problem, while new signing Mikel Merino got more minutes on the pitch.

AOK Stadion

WOLFSBURG: Grun, Ntep, Malli, Gerhardt, Blaszczykowski, Uduokhai, Osimhen, Guilavogui, Arnold, Seguin, Jaeckel.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot (​Darlow, 70), Manquillo (Mbemba, 70), Lejeune (Lascelles, 70), Clark, Dummett (Gamez, 70), Ritchie (Murphy, 70), Shelvey, Hayden (Merino, 70), Atsu (Aarons, 70), Perez (de Jong, 70), Mitrovic (Diame, 46). Subs not used: Colback, Gayle.

Goals: Mitrovic 37, Ritchie 43, Malli 53 (pen), Atsu 68

Booking: Mitrovic 36

Referee: Robert Schroder

Attendance: 3,011

