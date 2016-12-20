Wolves 'welcome' five-game ban for Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reacted to the five-game ban handed to Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey.

Shelvey was handed the suspension after an independent panel found him guilty of racially abusing Romain Saiss in September's Championship meeting between the two sides at St James's Park.

Shelvey had denied the charge and the midfielder, also fined £100,000, could yet lodge an appeal.

Wolves today issued a statement, which read: "Wolves welcome the verdict following the FA’s investigation into an allegation of abusive and/or insulting words towards one of the club’s players in the fixture at Newcastle United in September."