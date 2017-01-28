Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Dan Barlaser and Aleksandar Mitrovic handed Newcastle starts in FA Cup

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for Newcastle United's FA Cup tie at the Kassam Stadium.

Benitez's side take on Oxford United in a fourth-round tie (3pm kick-off).

And Newcastle's manager has made NINE changes for the sold-out game.

Only Ayoze Perez and Isaac Hayden started the weekend's Championship game against Rotherham United.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels, Hanley, Lazaar, Hayden, Perez, Haidara, Gamez, Barlaser, Ben El-Mhanni, Good, Mitrovic. Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gouffran.

