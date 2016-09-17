Yoan Gouffran breaks silence at Newcastle after choosing to 'stay and fight to play'

Yoan Gouffran has broken his silence at Newcastle United.

Gouffran's future had looked to lie away from St James's Park after he fell out of favour on Tyneside during Steve McClaren's ill-fated tenure.

But the forward was recalled by United manager Rafa Benitez after the club made a losing start in the Championship.

Gouffran hasn't looked back since starting the home game against Reading last month, which Newcastle won 4-1.

The 30-year-old had offers in the summer transfer window – and United were willing to let him go – but he chose to "stay here and fight to play".

Gouffran has refused to speak to journalists so far this season, but he is interview in the programme for this afternoon's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"After the two defeats, the manager wanted to change the team a bit," said Gouffran.

"We walked one day for maybe 15 minutes. He asked me if I was ready to play and I said 'yes, I am a professional. I am ready to play and want to play'.

"I work hard for the team. Sometimes people maybe cannot see that, but I work really hard to defend and to attack.

"It's not natural to me. It's not my position – I came here as a striker – but I will always work for the team and play where I need to and where I am asked to.

"Last year was very difficult for me as I didn't play a lot. You train hard, and sometimes you think you deserve to play, but it's the manager who makes the choices.

"Sometimes they were difficult to accept, but you have to respect it because he is the manager.

"Then, when we changed the manager, I was injured, so it was not easy.

"I could have left the club, but I decided to stay here and fight to play. I want to be here, I want to help the team and I want to help us get back in the Premier League.

"I am enjoying playing again because there have been some bad moments for me, for my family and for my friends.

"I wanted to show the people that I can play."