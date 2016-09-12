Yoan Gouffran did NOT 'spit the dummy out' at Newcastle

Yoan Gouffran never "spat the dummy out" at Newcastle United – and he's now reaping the rewards.

That's the verdict of captain Jamaal Lascelles after Saturday's 2-0 win over Derby County.

Gouffran scored his first goal since January last year at the iPro Stadium.

The forward – who had been a peripheral figure at the club – has started all four of United's Championship wins.

And Lascelles said: "Thing I like with Gouffran, last season, he could easily have spat the dummy out, not trained well.

"OK, he wasn’t getting selected that much last season, but he stuck at it, been patient, which has probably been really hard for him cos he’s a senior player, and Rafa’s given him a chance and he’s grabbed it with both hands.

"Gouff does a lot for the team that goes unnoticed, he does a lot defensively.

"He’s a massive player for him and congratulate him for the goal. Smashing finish, so I’m really pleased for him."

The Derby win moved Newcastle up to second in the Championship ahead of tomorrow night's game at Queens Park Rangers.