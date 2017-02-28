Yoan Gouffran starts up front for Newcastle against Brighton

Search

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for tonight's game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United take on Chris Hughton's Championship leaders at the Amex Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).

And Rafa Benitez has handed Yoan Gouffran a start up front ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Daryl Murphy, who are among the substitutes.

Mohamed Diame also replaces Ayoze Perez in the starting XI.

Benitez's side – who will be backed by 2,900 fans – are a point behind Brighton in the table.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Diame, Atsu; Gouffran. Subs: Elliot, Hanley, Anita, Gamez, Perez, Murphy, Mitrovic.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, Murphy; Baldock, Murray.