Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to make a stunning early comeback against Newcastle

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will make their Manchester United returns after being named in the squad to face Newcastle United.

Striker Ibrahimovic has not played since suffering career-threatening cruciate knee ligament damage in April, since when he has left the club and rejoined.

Midfielder Pogba has been sidelined for two months with a hamstring problem.

But manager Jose Mourinho said today that the pair will be back in contention tomorrow evening along with defender Marcos Rojo, who suffered a similar injury to Ibrahimovic in the same match against Anderlecht.

Mourinho confirmed the trio would feature in his 18-man squad at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic notched up 28 goals in his first season with the club.

And Mourinho said: "He was as an injured player the same superb professional he's when he's fit – fantastic. He's a very important player for us.

"We were all saying in 2017 he would be back, but it's one thing on December 31, 2017, and another thing mid-November.

"Of course, we welcome him back. He's an incredible personality to fight such an important injury. You cannot expect him to play 90 mins or consecutive matches like he did all through his career, now he needs time to be back to his level, his fitness, his confidence, everything, his sharpness."

Pogba's return is no less significant given his imposing form at the start of the season and Man United's lack of a comparable understudy.

"I can say now because he's back, I don't like to speak while he's injured, you can clearly see there is a Manchester United this season before Paul's injury and after Paul's injury," said Mourinho.

"There are qualities in our football, qualities that influence our approach in matches, with Pogba and without Pogba. Simple as that."