Another sell-out crowd to back South Shields FC in FA Cup

Almost 3,000 football fans will be up for the cup in South Tyneside this weekend.

Tickets for South Shields FC’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Hartlepool United have sold out.

South Shields' players celebrate a goal scored against York City in the last round. Image by Peter Talbot.

The game will be one of the biggest in the Mariners’ history, with a place in the first round of the competition at stake.

Tickets to see the match were in high demand.

South Shields season ticket holders, sponsors and club members had been given the first chance to snap them up ahead of the general sale period starting today.

Just over two hours after going on general sale, all tickets had been sold, with large queues reported before 9am.

South Shields FC operations director Rachel Sarginson said: “It once again promises to be an incredible atmosphere at Mariners Park on Saturday.

“The fact that all of the tickets sold out just over two hours after going on general sale shows the demand that there was for them and the huge interest that there is in this game.

“The players have done us proud on the pitch so far this season and the fans continue to do us proud with their support off it too.

“It has been a hectic week for all of us working at the club with ticket sales taking up most of our days, but it will be worth it to see the ground full again on Saturday.

“A big thanks to everyone for their patience over the last few days and we look forward to seeing you all again on Saturday to cheer the players on in what is a massive game for us.”

The capacity of Mariners Park is 2,900, with Hartlepool having also sold their allocation of 420 tickets.

A crowd of 2,806 packed into the ground to see the Mariners beat York City 3-2 in the last round.

Meanwhile, a Hartlepool fan who bought tickets for the home end after Pools’ allocation sold out returned them to Mariners Park today.

The club had asked to see a form of identification – including proof of address – when tickets went on general sale.

One Pools fan living at a South Shields address bought two tickets, but after his allegiances became clear, the Mariners posted on social media that the tickets were invalid.

The tickets were returned a short time later.

Tickets for the game were priced at £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and £3 for under-16s. The game kicks off at 3pm.