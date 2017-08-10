Boldon CA claim derby honours against Harton and Westoe

Have your say

Boldon CA claimed a derby triumph in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League last night, edging home 2-1 against Harton and Westoe.

Cameron Kirkham gave the visitors the lead five minutes before the break, but Kriss Goss quickly hauled Boldon level.

Boldon secured all three points, with six minutes remaining, when Adam Bell (pictured) scored a belter from just outside the box.

Boldon, held 2-2 by Hebburn Town Reserves in their opener, have four points on the board from two games.

They are at home again on Saturday, hosting Wolviston in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup.

South Shields Reserves went down to a second defeat, this time by 4-1 at the hands of Cumbrian visitors Windscale.

Goals from Jordan Livingstone (2), Bradley Dryden and Stephen Walker gave the Windscale a 4-0 lead, with Graham Stephenson scoring a late consolation.

Shields Reserves head to Stokesley in the Alan Hood Cup on Saturday.

In the Northern League Second Division, Hebburn Town battled to see off Thornaby 2-1 in front of a 130-strong crowd, with Kris Hughes firing home a second-half winner.