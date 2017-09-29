Boss Oliver delighted with Hebburn Town progress

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver says the club is ‘on the up’ – and has challenged his players to keep the momentum going.

Hebburn travel to Billingham Town tomorrow for a Northern League Division Two clash on the back of a 5-0 midweek win over Alnwick Town.

That was a third league win in a row for Oliver’s men as they bounced back from their FA Vase exit last weekend.

With work off the pitch revamping the Hebburn clubhouse, and the Hornets now sitting third in the Division Two table, there is a feelgood factor around the club.

Oliver is delighted with how the season has gone so far, and, with a strong squad at his disposal, he hopes to give Billingham – who just missed out on promotion last season – a tough game.

He said: “Wednesday night’s 5-0 win over Alnwick was very comfortable and it was great to see Paul Chow score a hat-trick on his return from injury.

“Our squad is very strong, which gives us a great base for success, but players understand they will not play every game.

“Billingham Town will be in the promotion mix at the end of the season, so tomorrow will be a tight affair.

“On and off the pitch, the club is on the up – the facility has changed remarkably and ourselves and the reserves are having a good season.

“I am keen to keep this momentum up.”

Oliver has a couple of selection dilemmas tomorrow. Striker Channon North and full-back Craig Malley (stomach problem) face fitness tests, but Glen Hargrave and Peter Jones return to the squad.

Jason Blackburn, however, is still out injured.

Billingham Town are fifth ahead of tomorrow’s game, but are without a win in their last two games, having drawn at home to Esh Winning before being beaten 3-0 by fellow promotion challengers Northallerton in midweek.