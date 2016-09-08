Calvin’s cracker can’t prevent Jarrow Roofing’s defeat to new leaders North Shields

Jarrow Roofing went down 4-2 at North Shields in their Northern League Division One game last night, although the spirit and attitude of the visitors could not be questioned.

The Roofers struck first on 18 minutes as Calvin Smith played a pinpoint ball over the top to Kerry Hedley, who drove into the box before firing a shot across the face of goal and into the bottom corner.

The hosts drew level six minutes later as a goalkeeping mix-up from a cross allowed the ball to fall to Lee Mason, who volleyed home.

Shields scored again on 69 minutes as Jack Don’s low 25-yard drive took a wicked deflection off a Roofing defender and went into the bottom corner of keeper Andy Jennison’s net.

The Roofers equalised six minutes later after a brilliant long shot from man of the match Calvin Smith flew into the top corner of the net.

Curtis Coppen gave the hosts a 3-2 lead on 78 minutes as he met a corner with his head and sent the ball towards the top corner of the net, with Jennison only able to help it into the net.

The goal fest was complete a minute before the end of regulation time as Dean Holmes hit the visitors on the break and rounded the keeper.

Roofing were very much in the game until the end and the 300-strong crowd were thoroughly entertained by a well contested game.

Victory took North Shields top, ahead of South Shields on goal difference.

Richie McLoughlin’s men are back in action at Boldon on Saturday, with Whitley Bay the visitors,

Hebburn Town, meanwhile, scrapped for a point in a goalless draw at Northallerton Town in the Second Division.

The sides were evenly matched throught a hard-fought game, watched by a crowd of 115.

Hebburn, who sit 14th on 12 points from nine matches, must now switch their focus to the FA Vase, and a daunting trip to First Division Consett on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Northern League, First Division champions Shildon were held 0-0 at Newcastle Benfield. They are two points behind North and South Shields, although they have a game in hand on the Mariners.