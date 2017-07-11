Charity football tournament returns to Hebburn for eighth year

Five of the region’s local teams and a guest side will battle it out for the Tyne & Wear Summer Cup in a pre season football tournament.

Hebburn Sports Club, the home of Hebburn Town FC, will host the charity event, which kicks off on Friday.

Hebburn Town, Jarrow Roofing, Jarrow FC, Boldon CA, Hebburn Reyrolle and guest side Sunderland West End will compete for the trophy in the annual tournament.

It will be the eighth year that the cup has ran, with local businessmen Colin and Terry Smith, from Tyne & Wear LGV, once again sponsoring the event.

“We are proud to sponsor this tournament,” said Colin.

“It is all for a worthy charity and I am sure that the football on show will be excellent.

“The tournament itself is well ran and the venue is second to none, it’s quite unique really as not many places, if any, could facilitate such an event.

“We hope that the football supporters from South Tyneside will come out in their numbers and support this competition.”

The Hebburn Sports Club has recently been placed in the hands of new directors and they are doing a full refurbishment of the whole site, with special beer offers on as well as a family fun day on the finals day.

Hot food and refreshments will also be on site during the duration of the cup, and all proceeds from the week of football will be donated to St Clare’s Hospice, in Jarrow.

Organiser Mark Collingwood said: “This is the eighth Summer Cup and it seems to get better year on year,

“I would like to thank Colin and Terry from Tyne And Wear LGV for once again agreeing to sponsor the event. The charity will hopefully be the main winner at the end of the week.

“I urge the football community of South Tyneside to come and support the week.”

Admission is £3 per night and £4 on finals day, while a 26-page full glossy magazine will cost £1.Fixtures are as follows:

Friday, July 14: Hebburn Reyrolle v Jarrow FC (6.30pm); Hebburn Town v Boldon CA (8pm)

Monday, July 17: Sunderland West End v Boldon CA (6.30); Jarrow Roofing v Jarrow FC (8pm)

Wednesday, July 19: Hebburn Reyrolle V Jarrow Roofing 6:30 Hebburn Town v Sunderland West End

Saturday, July 22: Finals day with games at 11am, 1pm and the final at 3pm.