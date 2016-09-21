Chow strikes late to give Jarrow Roofing welcome first home victory against nine-man RCA

Jarrow Roofing finally secured their first home win of the Ebac Northern League Division One campaign as Paul Chow netted late on to see off nine-man Sunderland RCA.

In a game of poor quality, the veteran striker popped up with just over five minutes to go to finally secure a three-point haul at the Boldon CA Sports Ground.

Before kick-off, 13 places separated the two teams in the league standings, but the South Tynesiders matched the visitors stride for stride, especially in the first half.

At the beginning of the second half, the red mist descended for RCA, with two players being dismissed. However, Roofing found it hard to find a way through an organised Meadow Park defence.

Both teams started with plenty of purpose, but it was RCA who came closest to opening the scoring on 16 minutes with the only clear-cut chance of the first half.

A corner fell to Ross Preston, and the defender controlled the ball before striking his first-time volley off the bar.

The driving rain put an end to the free-flowing play that was on offer at the beginning of the half, as both sides seemed content to retain possession and remain solid and compact at the back.

However, early in the second-half, RCA lost their discipline and had two men sent off within six minutes of each other. Reece Noble was the first to go as he lashed out at Roofing stopper Andy Jennison, while Danni Lay saw red after elbowing Anth Myers in the face as the two went up to contest a header.

Try as they might, the visitors could not find an equaliser, as poor passing halted their progress in the final third.

However, in the 85th minute, a chip into the box caused chaos in RCA’s defence, and Chow reacted quickest to pounce on the loose ball and fire home from close range to bag all three points.

Next up for Roofing is a trip to Northallerton Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.