Collingwood feels scoreline was harsh after Roof collapse

Jarrow Roofing failed in their attempt to make it back-to-back wins with a 20-minute collapse to go down 4-1 at home to North Shields.

The scores were level until the 73rd minute as Dean Holmes hit a 10-minute double before Gary Ormston made it a flattering scoreline for the visitors.

Roofing fell behind after 100 seconds when Richard Pell headed but reacted by scoring a quick goal of their own, two minutes after the break when Dennis Knight converted a penalty kick.

The South Tyneside outfit were emerging as the likeliest to knick a victory but the fresh pace of Holmes proved too much to handle as the Roofing slip to 18th in the Northern League Division One table.

Heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against a highly-regarded Consett side in midweek, the Roofers’ hopes of earning a second successive victory suffered an early setback. Just two minutes in, a corner was whipped in onto the head of Pell, who directed the ball into the top corner.

David Palmer’s acrobatic effort went wide on 16 minutes but it was used as a building block as the hosts began to compete against Shields.

Six minutes later, Knight dragged a shot wide. Knight then squandered a decent chance after Lee Kerr picked out the winger but his attempted early lob fell nowhere near the target.

Roofing walked into the break very much still in the game as Mason missed a glorious opportunity for the Robins.

The wise wise words of joint managers Mark Collingwood and Richie McLoughlin at the break instantanlty paid off, two minutes after the break. Paul Gardiner was pushed over in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot before Knight coolly converted.

It was then so nearly a dream couple of minutes for Knight as the winger seen his thunderous volley smash off the inside of the post.

The South Tyneside club were more than a match for the Northern League’s second-placed side but when the visitors introduced Holmes from the bench, the tie was turned on its head.

Thirteen minutes after coming on, Bainbridge’s low strike was saved by Newbrook but Holmes was aware of the loose ball to slide it home.

Roofing tried their best to respond once more as Liam Henderson fired wide Knight’s knockdown.

However, the efforts of Wednesday’s victory allowed Shields to take full control.

Holmes and Ormston scored in the final seven minutes after both were found in similar position to provide two calm finishes from inside the box.

Roofing joint-manager Mark Collingwood said: “It was a harsh on us. I felt we deserved something out the game if it was over 60 minutes.

“We come back to 1-1 and we were well on top – hit the post – and that was the game changer. If that goes in, I think we go on to win the game.”