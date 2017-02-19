Community shows support for struggling Hebburn Town FC

Struggling Hebburn Town FC, who warned this week that they could fold if attendances don't improve, had their highest 'gate' of the season.

The town's people responded in their droves after an impassioned plea by officials of the Northern League club this week.

They attracted an attendance of 281 for their match with Team Northumbria at Hebburn Sports Ground yesterday - four times higher than this season's previous best of 74.

The club, established more than 100 years ago, is fighting for survival, and losing money on a week-to-week basis, even though the players are turning out for free.

A spokesman said: "The local community gave their verdict on the future of their town club with a excellent turn out.

"Many people who wanted to help the club voted with their feet and gave the committee and players of the club a huge boost in their fight for the club’s future.

"Although the result was a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of the league leaders, we hope the people who attended the game saw enough commitment from the players and committee to keep on attending all the remaining five home games of the season.

"We are still not out of financial deep water, but the help of everyone who turned up today sent the message we hoped for - that the people of Hebburn do care about the town’s senior football club, and attendances like today's will go a long way in keeping the club alive.

"Once again we thank everyone who turned up for today's game."

Hebburn's next home match is on Saturday, 4 March, when they entertain Tow Law Town, kick off 3pm.