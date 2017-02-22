Cup fever continues to grip South Shields FC – as fans put themselves in the picture

South Shields FC are into the semi-finals of the FA Vase – and the club’s supporters are certainly putting themselves in the picture.

We asked for your pictures backing the Mariners after their thrilling 6-1 win over Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday.

Christopher Miller sent us this picture.

And fans responded in their numbers to further demonstrate the cup fever which is gripping the town.

The images came from far and wide, including members of the Mariners’ German fan club!

Steve Thompson and friends from Iserlohn, Germany, travelled over for the Newport Pagnell game, which was watched by a record crowd at Mariners Park of 3,161.

Supporters young and old are getting in on the act as the feel good factor continues to sweep through the club.

Families enjoyed the occasion at Mariners Park. Image by Peter Talbot.

Shields are now just a two-legged semi-final away from a place in the FA Vase final at Wembley.

Warwickshire-based Coleshill Town are the team standing in their way.

Shields will travel to Coleshill for the first leg on Saturday, March 11, before the return match at Mariners Park on March 18.

Tickets are sure to be in high demand for both fixtures, with details expected to be announced by the club by Monday.

Shields fan Brian Lawson, left, with his son Brian at Mariners Park. Image by Peter Talbot.

Supporters cheered their team to a 6-1 win. Image by Peter Talbot.

This picture was sent to us by Sharon Lewell.

Shields fans ahead of Saturday's match. Image by Peter Talbot.

Thanks to Beverley Steele for sending this one in.