Disgusted Jarrow Roofing boss: Too many people at club think they can run show on their own

Jarrow Roofing co-manager Richie McLoughlin pulled no punches after seeing his side knocked out of the FA Vase by Knaresborough Town.

Roofing went down 2-1 after a performance described by McLoughlin as ‘disgusting’.

All three goals came within the first dramatic 12 minutes.

The visitors went ahead inside two minutes when Roofing captain Daryll Donnelly hesitated on the ball at the back and Knaresborough’s Brad Walker kept his composure to take it round keeper Shaun Newbrook.

Roofing responded in the best way possible just minutes later when Paul Gardiner drilled the ball home for an equaliser.

But Roofing found themselves behind for a second time, when a cross from the right was caught sweetly by Colin Heath.

The intensity and creativity displayed in the first half was absent from both sides in the second.

The Roofers were reduced to long balls as Knaresborough held strong and it was the visitors who missed two great chances to kill the game off in the final five minutes.

McLoughlin said: “I’m disgusted with our performance to be honest with you but, having said that, I’m not surprised we’ve given a couple more goals away.

“We scored a good goal but we’ve given them the chances to win the game.

“We do it all the time to be honest.

“There are too many people at this club who think they can run the show on their own, they wouldn’t listen and if you’re not going to stick to the pattern then you’re not going to win any games.

“My heart is broken after that game, I don’t think there’ll be many in that dressing room broken like me.

“I can’t take anything from this game and it’ll be the same every game because people don’t want to listen to what is going on.

“Before the game we took them through everything and they don’t do it, they want to do their own thing.”