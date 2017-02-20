Dynamic duo ease Jarrow Roofing’s relegation fears

Goals from Chris Winn and Dennis Knight helped Jarrow Roofing towards an important 4-1 win over Guisborough Town.

Both players bagged first-half braces at the CA Ground while Steven Roberts’ free-kick was only a consolation goal for the visitors.

Winn helped Roofing get off to a flying start when he opened the scoring after five minutes. The striker latched onto the ball in the box and made no mistake in capitalising on the opportunity from close range.

Winn was also heavily involved in the Roofers’ second goal. It was his squared ball across the face of the Guisborough goal that created a tap-in for Knight to double the lead.

In the 27th minute Winn took the ball on the turn in the box and finished magnificently to give Roofing a three-goal lead.

Knight went close to adding a fourth moments later but was denied by Jordan Nixon’s low save. The winger wouldn’t be kept out for much longer, though.

Man of the match Winn was brought down on the edge of the penalty area in the 35th minute, Knight stepped up to take the resulting free-kick and put it away with some style as the ball clipped the bar on the way in.

Despite a dominant start to the match, the Roofers couldn’t make it to half-time with their clean sheet intact. Roberts bent a fine free-kick past Lewis Brass just before the interval.

It would prove to be a meaningless goal as Roofing put in a professional second-half performance to remain comfortably in control of proceedings.

The home side continued to create chances of their own with the best opportunity falling to Michael Mackay. The substitute was allowed three attempts at goal in a matter of seconds but the Guisborough defence were eventually able to clean their lines.