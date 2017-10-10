Ex-Newcastle star Steve Watson appointed new Gateshead manager

Former Newcastle United star Steve Watson is Gateshead's new manager.

The 43-year-old will return to Tyneside to take charge of the National League side after Neil Aspin quit to manage Port Vale.

Watson has been assistant manager at Macclesfield Town since the start of last season, and alongside boss John Askey has helped the Silkmen to the top of the National League table this campaign, as well as guiding them to Wembley in May where they lost the FA Trophy Final to York City.

Previous to that, he served as coach under close friend and former Newcastle team-mate Lee Clark at Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Watson has beaten off competition from the likes of ex-Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett and Blyth Spartans manager Alun Armstrong to land the job at the International Stadium.

Gateshead are 16th in the National League table after an inconsistent start to their season. Watson's first game in charge will be the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Buxton on Saturday.