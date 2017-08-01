Ex-Newcastle United star Lomana LuaLua trains with South Shields

Have your say

Former Newcastle United striker Lomana LuaLua made a surprise appearance at South Shields FC's training session last night.

The DR Congo international, who played for the Magpies between 2000 and 2004, took part in training with the EVO-STIK North club at Sunderland College.

The 36-year-old is training to regain his fitness after a spell in Turkey ended six weeks ago.

Famous for his acrobatic goal celebrations, LuaLua has also played for the likes of Portsmouth, Olympiakos and Blackpool in the past.