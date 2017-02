South Shields will take on Coleshill Town in the semi-final of the FA Vase after today's draw.

The Mariners, who hammered Newport Pagnell Town 6-1 in the quarter-final on Saturday, will play the Warwickshire-based side over two legs.

Shields are 4-9 favourites to win the competition, while Coleshill are 10-1 outsiders

The first leg will be played at Coleshill on Saturday, March 11 and the second leg at Mariners Park on Saturday, March 18.