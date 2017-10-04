Gateshead seek new boss after confirming Neil Aspin's exit to Port Vale

Gateshead are looking for a new manager after Neil Aspin quit the club to join Port Vale.

Aspin has been appointed as boss of the League Two outfit after two seasons in charge at the International Stadium.

The 52-year-old Gateshead-born manager took charge of his hometown team in 2015 and since led them to ninth and eighth-placed finishes in the National League.

Gateshead chairman Richard Bennett said: "Neil has left the club on very good terms.

"He's an ambitious person and we couldn't stand in his way of managing a Football League side where he is held in such high regard.

"There has been continued interest from club interested in acquiring Neil's services as manager since he arrived at Gateshead almost two years ago.

"That is the calibre of manager he is and we will now look to ensure that we appoint a manager who is right for the club and matches our ambitions of reaching the Football League.

"Finally, we would like to thank Neil for his services for the club and wish him the very best for the future."

Aspin's assistant Lee Nogan has also left the club, with reserve team boss Micky Cummins taking over first team duties in the interim.

Aspin said: "I'd like to thank Richard and Julie Bennett for giving me the opportunity to manage my hometown club.

"They have both been brilliant to work for and fully understood my reasons for leaving the club.

"It is only down to them both, that Gateshead is able to operate at this level and I really hope that they can get the success that they deserve.

"I'd also like to thank all of the players at the club and hope that they can all prosper and have successful careers."

Aspin is a legend at Port Vale, making more than 400 appearances as a player between 1989 and 1999.