Harton and Westoe see first win slip away at the death

Harton and Westoe earned only their second point of the season in a six-goal TWR Bifolds Wearside League thriller against Annfield Plain last night.

But they will be rueing the loss of 2-0 and 3-2 leads, with the visitors only levelling in stoppage time.

Harton opened the scoring when Neil Crammon, after good work from Jason Jones, fired into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Joe Longstaff.

Seven minutes later, after good pressure from Harton, Annfield Plain conceded an own goal.

Plain, though, fought back and scored two goals within eight minutes to level, the first through Kieran Gohery, after great work from Karl Malpass. Dan Walker equalised when he netted after good work from Gary Mackay.

In a great second half, Harton retook the lead when Gary Brook played a free-kick to Jones, who smashed in from 12 yards.

Chris Killeen was given a straight red card when he disputed the free-kick decision.

But, two minutes into injury time, Plain dramatically equalised at 3-3, Mackay blasting home a penalty.

Harton are back in action tomorrow night, with a home league game against Seaham Red Star Reserves (7.45pm kick-off).

High-flying Boldon CA and Prudhoe Town shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw.

Town took the lead in the 66th minute after a penalty was awarded and Sam Mannion stepped up to convert past keeper Alan Greenan.

Two minutes later, Boldon equalised through Johnny Wightman when good interplay with Adam Bell led to Wightman shooting home from 20 yards, giving keeper Liam Blair no chance.

Jarrow maintained their impressive start, with the leaders securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Cumbrian outfit Cleator Moor Celtic.

On Saturday, Jarrow head south to tackle mid-table Hartlepool at Grayfields Enclosure in the league, while South Shields Reserves return to action with a visit to Annfield Plain’s Derwent Park (2.30pm kick-offs).

Boldon CA switch their attentions to the first round of the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup with a game away to Sunderland side Ashbrooke Belford House (2pm kick-off).