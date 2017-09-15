Hebburn boss happy with progress as he signs three-time FA Vase winner

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver says he is happy with the progress his side has made in the first month of the season.

The Hornets, who visit Brandon tomorrow in a Northern League Division Two clash, are up to fourth in the standings.

Oliver said: “With all the changes to the team I am generally happy with how our season is progressing.

“Our midweek win over Ryton proves once again that we must be clinical with our finishing. We are still missing too many chances and keeping teams in the game still.

“Brandon will be a tough game. They are a big strong team who will put plenty of balls in our box.”

Goalkeeper Steve Hubery is unavailable and Lee Burell will replace him. Stu Bramley, Glen Hargrave, Jason Blackburn and Gary Shaw all miss the game through injury and suspension.

New signing and three-time FA Vase winner Dave Coulson may start and Jonny Wightman is available after his cricket commitments have ended.