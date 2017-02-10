Hebburn boss praises commitment of players despite club crisis

Scott Oliver has praised the commitment and spirit of his Hebburn players as they head to Bedlington Terriers tomorrow.

The trip comes on the back of a vital win over Thornaby last Saturday – after the players had been told their expenses had been stopped as the club tightens its belt.

Oliver was delighted with the reaction, and is hoping for more of the same as they look to finish a tough season on a positive note.

He said: “I was worried before the game how the players would react after being told their expenses had been stopped and news of the club’s uncertain future, but after going a goal down in the first 30 seconds they recovered well to go on to win the game.

“The reaction of the players to the news has been heartwarming. They tell me they want to stay and help the club on and off the pitch.

“I should have some selection problems on Saturday which has not happened enough this season as Glen Hargrave and Alan Pegram are available and defender Kris Summers hopes to have shaken off his knee injury that forced him to come off on Saturday.

“Also the impact the two substitutes, Will Jarvis Smith and James Talbot, had on Saturday’s win also gives me something to think about.

“Although Bedlington have lost five in a row they are a dangerous team with good players and it will be a tough game.

“We have a lot to play for still this season and we must get on with playing football and not be distracted by our problems, I still expect us to train and prepare properly for games.”