Hebburn boss Scott Oliver fears for club’s future as home crowds drop

Hebburn Town hope to end a poor run of home form tomorrow when they host Thornaby – after boss Scott Oliver admitted he fears for the club’s future.

Hebburn have failed to win any of their last six games at the Sports and Social Ground, and attendances have plummeted this season.

But Oliver hopes his side can build on the confidence gained last Saturday against league leaders Stockton Town, and bring some cheer to the hardy home supporters who have stuck with his team.

He said: “We were very good last Saturday all over the pitch and I felt we should have won the game.

“We missed two absolute sitters at vital times in the game that cost us all three points.

“Our home form has been awful of late and I’m desperate to win tomorrow to reward the loyal few that still attend our games.

“We are actually making a loss on our home games and less people are watching now than at any time in the club’s Northern League history, which is very worrying for the club’s future.

“Thornaby will not be easy – they have a very experienced manager in Paul Burton and his teams always work their socks off .

“We will be without Glen Hargrave due to work commitments, Adam Rundle has a hamstring tear and Alan Pegram is also missing through work.

“James Davidson may return after injury and Craig Malley returns after missing last Saturday’s game.

“Kris Summers faces a fitness test after tweaking his knee last Saturday.”