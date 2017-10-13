Hebburn Town boss hoping for fresh performance after resting 10 players

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver has challenged his players to keep up their ‘winning habit’ and maintain theor promotion push.

The Hornets travel to Chester-le-Street tomorrow for a Northern League Division Two clash.

Hebburn come into the game on the back of a 3-2 midweek cup win over Alnwick Town in which Oliver rang the changes.

He hopes it will keep his players fresh for the promotion push, as they aim to close the gap on leaders Tow Law Town, who travel to fourth-placed Whickham tomorrow in arguably the game of the day in the Second Division.

However, Oliver is focused on the Cestrians, and despite their poor start he says Hebburn won’t be taking their opponents for granted.

“Chester-le-Street will be a tough physical test,” Oliver said. “They have started the season poorly after being relegated from Division One but they will be up for the game under the clever management team of Colin wake and Barry Fleming.

“We made 10 changes in our cup tie win against Alnwick on Wednesday as I want our lads fresh for tomorrow’s game.

“The lads that played against Alnwick showed great character after an awful first half.

“We have a full squad to choose from on Saturday as we aim to chase down Tow Law who are top of the league.

“Winning is a great habit and we want to keep this good run going.”

Hebburn have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, the only defat being their FA Vase exit against Newcastle Benfield.