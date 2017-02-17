Hebburn Town future in doubt: Game will show how much people actually care, says Scott Oliver

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver says tomorrow will be the acid test for how much people want to keep Northern League football in the town.

The Hornets host Division Two leaders Team Northumbria at the end of a tumultuous week for the club.

Hebburn announced earlier this week that they were in serious danger of folding as a Northern League outfit due to falling attendances and financial issues.

The club appealed for fans to come and watch their home games, after just 16 turned up against Thornaby, and tomorrow is the first real test of how that appeal has gone.

Oliver said: “It is the perfect game to have at the end of a mad week. The publicity the club has received via the press, TV and social media has been staggering but the most important part of the day will be the attendance.

“A lot of nice things have been said but what we really need is the public to turn up for this game – if we are to be a Northern League side next season we can not do that on crowds of 16.

“It would give the club a lift if the lads come out at 2.55pm and see a decent crowd.

“We have added committee members this week and improved our social media. We have ways people can help with sponsoring games and we have advertising boards around the ground available.

“We hope people will watch on Saturday and get into the habit of watching our games.

“The reaction we have had shows us that people care – but we will find out how much in our remaining home games.”

Glen Hargrave and Adam Rundle both miss the game for Hebburn.